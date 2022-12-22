Ronnie Hillman, star of Denver Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl team, tragically passes away at 31

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Hillman, a key member of the Denver Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl-winning team has shockingly died at just 31 years old.

On Wednesday, relatives of the former NFL running back took to his Instagram account and revealed that the five-year veteran had tragically lost his battle with liver cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and father, Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. “We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming.” – Family statement on Ronnie Hillman’s passing

It was reported last week that Hillman was in hospice battling through the final stages of renal medullary carcinoma. Which is a form of cancer common in individuals with the sickle cell trait.

Ronnie Hillman was the top rusher on Denver Broncos’ last Super Bowl-winning team

The Long Beach, California native was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 67th pick overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The San Diego State star would go on to play four seasons with the Broncos and peak at just the right time.

In Denver’s run to their most recent NFL championship in 2016, Ronnie Tillman had his best season in the league. He forged a dynamic back-field combo with C.J. Anderson and led the team with 863 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns — both career highs.

That would be Ronnie Hillman’s final season in Denver, as he would split time between the Minnesota Vikings and then-San Diego Chargers the following season. The 2016 NFL year would also be his last in the league.

Hillman finished his career with 1,976 yards and 12 TDs on 494 carries between 2012 and 2016.