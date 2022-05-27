Rokkr finish CDL Major 3 qualifying 5-0

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Rokkr secured an unblemished record Friday by earning their fifth straight win to open Week 3 of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

The Rokkr swept the Atlanta FaZe 3-0, while the Toronto Ultra took over second place by beating the Paris Legion 3-0 and the Seattle Surge defeated the Florida Mutineers 3-1.

Minnesota finished qualifying 5-0. OpTic Texas is the only other team still undefeated for Major 3 qualifying. They are 3-0 with two matches left in the next two days.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches, which end Sunday, will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins Thursday.

The Rokkr manhandled Atlanta 250-143 on Bocage Hardpoint and 6-1 on Bocage Search and Destroy before pulling out a 3-1 win on Berlin Control for the sweep.

Toronto opened with a 250-198 win on Bocage Hardpoint, won 6-3 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and polished off its sweep of Paris with a 3-0 win on Berlin Control. The Legion finished qualifying 0-5, guaranteeing they will open the major in the lower bracket.

The Surge took an early lead by winning 250-231 on Bocage Hardpoint, but the Mutineers evened the match with a 6-4 triumph on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Seattle took the momentum back with a 3-0 win on Tuscan Control and finished up with a 250-192 victory on Berlin Hardpoint.

Week 3 action continues Saturday with four matches:

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach

–New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 50 points, 5-0, +12

2. Toronto Ultra, 30 points, 3-1, +4

3. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-0, +8

4. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-1, +6

5. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-2, 0

6. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-2, +2

T7. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-2, -3

T7. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-2, -3

9. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-2, -4

10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, -5

11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -7

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

