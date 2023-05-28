Rokkr, FaZe move to winner’s bracket final in CDL Major V

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Rokkr and Atlanta FaZe advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the Call of Duty League’s Major V in Toronto on Saturday.

The Rokkr swept the Florida Mutineers 3-0, while the FaZe defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-1. The winners will meet Sunday, with a berth in the grand final later in the day at stake. The loser of that match will drop down to the elimination bracket final for a second chance to make the grand final.

Despite their loss to Atlanta, the Ultra stayed alive in the elimination bracket by blanking the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0. The Ultra will face the New York Subliners on Sunday in the fourth round of the elimination bracket, with the winner advancing to the elimination bracket final.

The Subliners, who were bumped from the winner’s bracket by the Ultra on Thursday, have won three straight matches since then. The last two came on Saturday, 3-0 sweeps of the Las Vegas Legion and the Florida Mutineers, eliminating those teams.

The Rokkr began their sweep of the Mutineers with a 250-224 win on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint, kept rolling 6-3 on Mercado Las Almas Search & Destroy and finished with a 3-1 win on Himmelmatt Expo Control.

Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan and Benjamin “Bance” Bance, both of Great Britain, each finished with 34 kills for the Rokkr, and teammate Dillon “Attach” Price of the United States led in kills-deaths ratio at plus-1.11. Kenyen “Capsidal” Sutton of the U.S. posted 40 kills and a plus-1.21 ratio for Florida.

The FaZe began their match with a 250-216 victory on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint, but the Ultra won 6-5 on Embassy Search & Destroy. Atlanta closed out the match with a 3-0 victory on Himmelmatt Expo Control and a 250-242 conquest on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint.

Chris “Simp” Lehr recorded 90 kills and McArthur “Cellium” Jovel of the all-U.S. lineup posted a K-D ratio of plus-1.38 for the FaZe. Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst of the U.S. and Tobias “CleanX” Jonsson of Denmark had 78 kills apiece for the Ultra, although no player had a positive ratio.

The Ultra responded by blanking the Thieves: 250-175 on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, 6-5 on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy and 3-1 on Breenbergh Hotel Control.

The Subliners opened their match against the Mutineers with a 250-236 win on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint. They had an easier time in winning 6-1 on El Asilo Search & Destroy, and clinched by edging Florida 3-2 on El Asilo Control.

In New York’s first match of the day, the sweep of the Legion, the scores were 250-136 on Embassy Hardpoint, 6-4 on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy and 3-2 on Breenbergh Hotel Control.

The tournament concludes Sunday with four matches:

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota Rokkr (winner’s bracket final)

–New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (elimination bracket round 4)

–TBD vs. TBD (elimination bracket final)

–TBD vs. TBD (grand final)

Call of Duty League Major V prize pool and points distribution

1. $200,000, 65 CDL points

2. $120,000, 50 CDL points

3. $80,000, 40 CDL points

4. $40,000, 30 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 20 CDL points — Los Angeles Thieves, Florida Mutineers

7-8. $10,000, 10 CDL points — London Royal Ravens, Las Vegas Legion

9-12. no money, no CDL points — OpTic Texas, Boston Breach, Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas

–Field Level Media