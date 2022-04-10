Roki Sasaki fans 19 in Japan’s first perfect game since ’94

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Chiba Lotte Marines phenom Roki Sasaki struck out 19 batters Sunday while firing the first perfect game in Nippon Professional Baseball since 1994.

The 20-year-old right-hander tied the Japanese baseball league’s all-time record for strikeouts in a game and also set a record with 13 consecutive strikeouts.

“This is the greatest. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the possibility (of a perfect game). I figured it would be OK if I gave up a hit, so I just pitched and put my trust in (catcher Ko) Matsukawa right until the end Roki Sasaki on throwing perfect game, via ESPN

😱😱😱 🇯🇵 ⚾️ 20-year-old super star Roki Sasaki (WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup 2019) throws first @npb perfect game in 28 years, ties NPB record with 19 strikeouts in one game and breaks NPB record with 13 consecutive strikeouts! 👏👏👏 @chibalotte v @Orix_Buffaloes #佐々木朗希 https://t.co/1mAqTR7Rc2 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) April 10, 2022

Sasaki is competing in just his second NPB season and was appearing in just his 14th game.

–Field Level Media