Rogue, Royal Never Give Up remain unbeaten at World group stage

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Rogue and Royal Never Give Up both picked up wins on Sunday to remain undefeated in their respective groups at the World Championships’ group stage in New York.

In Group C, Rogue downed GAM Esports in 38 minutes on red, with Sweden’s Emil “Larssen” Larsson leading the way with a 5-0-7 kills-deaths-assists ratio. Royal Never Give Up took 29 minutes to beat CTBC Flying Oyster on red in Group D action. China’s Yan “Wei” Yangwei paced RNG with a 5-0-13 K-D-A.

DRX handed Top Esports its first loss in Group C, prevailing in 30 minutes on blue, and Gen.G Esports kept 100 Thieves winless with a 29-minute triumph on red in the day’s other Group D match.

EDward Gaming earned a 37-minute win on blue against Fnatic, and T1 coasted past Cloud9 in 25 minutes on red in Sunday’s Group A matches.

The 16 teams divide into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage, which runs through Oct. 16. All matches consist of a single map. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled for Oct. 20-Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Six matches are scheduled for Monday:

–Group B: JD Gaming vs. G2 Esports

–Group B: DAMWON Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

–Group C: Rogue vs. Top Esports

–Group C: GAM Esports vs. DRX

–Group D: 100 Thieves vs. Royal Never Give Up

–Group D: Gen.G Esports vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

League of Legends World Championship group-stage standings

Group A

T1. EDward Gaming, 2-1

T1. Fnatic, 2-1

T1. T1, 2-1

4. Cloud9, 0-3

Group B

1. JD Gaming, 2-0

T2. DAMWON Gaming, 1-1

T2. G2 Esports, 1-1

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2

Group C

1. Rogue, 2-0

T2. DRX, 1-1

T2. Top Esports, 1-1

4. GAM Esports, 0-1

Group D

1. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0

T2. CTBC Flying Oyster, 1-1

T2. Gen.G Esports, 1-1

4. 100 Thieves, 0-2

–Field Level Media