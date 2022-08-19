Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela placed on IL

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela tore his left ACL during Thursday’s game and was placed on the 15-day injured list by the team Friday afternoon.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies reinstated right-hander Jhoulys Chacin from the IL.

Senzatela left Thursday’s start against the host St. Louis Cardinals after 1 2/3 innings.

While running toward first base after a ground ball, Senzatela made an awkward step to avoid colliding with first baseman Elehuris Montero, hobbled away and fell to the ground clutching his knee in pain.

Senzatela, 27, finishes the 2022 season 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA over 19 starts. He struck out just 54 batters in 92 1/3 total innings in his sixth MLB campaign, all with Colorado.

For his career, Senzatela is 39-42 with a 4.88 ERA.

Chacin, 34, is a reliever who made 32 appearances for the Rockies before going on the IL retroactive to July 23 with a toe injury. He is 4-2 with a career-worst 7.36 ERA this season.

–Field Level Media