Rockies reinstate OF Charlie Blackmon from 10-day IL

The Colorado Rockies reinstated outfielder Charlie Blackmon (hand) from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Blackmon, 37, missed two months after suffering a fractured right hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 3 against the Kansas City Royals. In 56 games this season before the injury, he slashed .265/.347/.422 with five homers and 26 RBIs. In 13 seasons with the Rockies, he has hit .296 with 212 homers and 735 RBIs.

Blackmon is slated to lead off as the designated hitter against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies designated infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker, 27, for assignment. Tucker was 3-for-7 with two RBIs and two runs in three games for Colorado this season.

A first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, Tucker has a .214 batting average, five homers and 37 RBIs in parts of five seasons with the Pirates (2019-22) and Rockies.

Colorado also reinstated outfielder Sean Bouchard, 27, from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque. In 27 games with the Rockies last season, the team’s ninth-round draft pick in 2017 hit .297 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

