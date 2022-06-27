Rockies reinstate Kris Bryant from second IL stint

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies reinstated Kris Bryant from the injured list ahead of Monday night’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bryant, who has missed most of the season with a lower back strain, was in Colorado’s lineup for the series opener, batting third and manning left field.

“All the workouts that we did in the time off there I think really helped me. I feel stronger,” Bryant told reporters Monday.

Bryant has played just 17 games thus far in his first season with the Rockies. He went on the injured list April 29 due to back soreness and returned May 21. After seeing action in just two games, he returned to the IL May 25 (retroactive to May 23) and has sat out ever since.

The Rockies signed the former National League MVP and four-time All-Star to a seven-year, $182 million contract during the offseason.

Bryant, 30, is hitting .270 (17-for-63) with no home runs, four doubles and four RBIs.

In other moves Monday, Colorado reinstated left-handed pitcher Ty Blach (wrist) from the 15-day injured list, placed infielder/outfielder Sean Bouchard (strained left oblique) on the 10-day IL and optioned right-hander Ryan Feltner to Triple-A Albuquerque.

