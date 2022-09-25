Rockies’ Kris Bryant (foot) won’t return this season

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bryant’s first season with the Colorado Rockies is done after just 42 games.

Bryant told MLB.com that ailments with his right foot — plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise — will keep him off the field for the final games. He missed much of the early part of the season with a back injury, and the foot problems have sidelined him since Aug. 1.

The Rockies signed Bryant, 30, to a seven-year, $182 million contract in spring training.

He ends the year with a .306 average with five home runs, 14 RBIs and 28 runs in 160 at-bats. The Rockies were 20-22 with him in the lineup.

“I’ve handled it as best as I could,” Bryant told MLB.com. “It is a little depressing, just not playing baseball. Coming to a team and signing a deal, it (stinks) not being out there. Every year from February to October, I’m used to playing baseball. And for the most part this year, I’ve been watching.

“I’m totally excited for next year. I know what to expect and I’m comfortable with the guys. It’s been really cool to see the younger guys getting an opportunity.”

A four-time All-Star, Bryant was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the MVP the following season with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs dealt him to the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline in 2021.

In 926 career games, Bryant is batting .279 with 172 homers and 501 RBIs.

