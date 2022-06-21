Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

Update: Rob Gronkowski takes to social media to announce retirement. You can read his entire statement here on the former tight end’s Instagram page.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been holding out hope that five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski would return for a third season with the team.

In fact, Tampa Bay was said to be optimistic that Gronk would re-sign with the team ahead of training camp and play a 12th season in the league.

That’s reportedly not the case. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gronkowski has made the decision to retire at the age of 33.

A three-time Super Bowl champion during his nine seasons with Tom Brady in New England, Rob Gronkowski followed his quarterback to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 campaign. He ultimately won a fourth Super Bowl with Tom Terrific in his first season with the Bucs. This came after Gronkowski had sat out the 2019 campaign.

Rob Gronkowki retires with Hall of Fame resume

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to earning five Pro Bowl bowl spots, Gronkowski was a four-time All-Pro. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards four times and is considered one of the better all-around tight ends of the modern era.

Rob Gronkowski stats (2010-2021): 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, 92 TD

A second-round pick out of Arizona back in 2010, Gronkowski led the NFL with 17 touchdown catches as a sophomore the following season. That was the start of a brilliant six-year run to open his career that saw the tight end record 65 touchdowns.

We’ll have further updates on this breaking news and what it means for both Gronkowski and his Buccaneers moving forward.