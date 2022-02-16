RJ Barrett’s ailing ankle extends injury hiatus past all-star break

Feb 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star guard RJ Barrett will be sidelined through the all-star break.

The Knicks (25-33) starting swingman has already missed three straight games and is expected to be out for the team’s game tonight against division and inter-city rival the Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday morning, NY Post beat writer Marc Berman reported that the 21-year-old talent needs more rest for his ailing ankle and will now sit out until after the all-star break.

RJ Barrett will miss a fourth straight game

RJ Barrett out until after the All-Star Break as he needs more time after ankle sprain caused by being left in the game by Tom Thibodeau with 18 seconds left. Nerlens Noel also out with his usual knee soreness. RJ didn't miss a game all last season. This will be his 4th straight. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 16, 2022

“RJ Barrett out until after the All-Star Break as he needs more time after ankle sprain caused by being left in the game by Tom Thibodeau with 18 seconds left. Nerlens Noel also out with usual knee soreness. RJ didn’t miss a game all last season. This will be his fourth straight,” Berman wrote.

Barrett’s injury was a baffling moment in what has been a shockingly disappointing season for the Knicks. With over three minutes left in the game, and down by fifteen points against superstar center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the third pick in the 2019 draft was subbed back into the game by coach Tom Thibodeau.

Unsurprisingly, the team was unable to mount a comeback and Barrett sprained his ankle with 18 seconds left in a game they lost by 17. It was another turn of bad luck in a year where the Knicks went from the fourth seed in the 2021 playoffs to a team currently sitting in the twelfth spot in the NBA’s eastern conference.

Barrett has been a major bright spot for New York Knicks in 2022

After a slow first three months of the season, Barrett has taken his game to another level in January and February. Averaging 21 and 25 points per game, respectively. With last season’s “Most Improved Player” Julius Randle slumping all year, Barrett has picked up the offensive reigns and been one of the major forces attempting to keep the team in the chase for a playoff spot.

The Knicks finish out the first half of the season tonight against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.