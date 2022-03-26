fbpx
Published March 26, 2022

Riders continue dominance of Group C at ESL Pro League

Sportsnaut
Movistar Riders did it again Saturday, downing BIG to maintain sole possession of first place with one day remaining in Group C action at the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Riders edged BIG 25-23 on Nuke and 16-11 on Vertigo to clinch first place and earn the accompanying bye into the quarterfinals. If they beat last-place Party Astronauts on Sunday Riders will complete a five-match sweep of Group C.

Team Liquid and Players locked up the other two Group C spots in the playoff stage. They are tied at 3-1 after Saturday’s results, but each team has already lost to Riders.

Saturday, Liquid handled Party Astronauts in successive games, 16-5 on Dust II and 16-9 on Mirage. Players had to go to a tiebreaking third game before dispatching GODSENT, 16-14 (Inferno), 13-16 (Overpass), 16-3 (Mirage).

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on April 10. Ninjas in Pyjamas took Group A, going 4-1 in five matches, while last week FURIA Esports clinched the top spot in Group B. Groups C and D will be contested over the next two weeks.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

Group C play concludes Sunday with three matches:
Players vs. Team Liquid
BIG vs. GODSENT
Movistar Riders vs. Party Astronauts

Group C standings, with win-loss record and point differential:
1. Movistar Riders, 4-0, +21
2. Team Liquid, 3-1, +44
3. Players, 3-1, +38
4. GODSENT, 1-3, -28
5. BIG, 1-3, -7
6. Party Astronauts, 0-4, -68

–Field Level Media

