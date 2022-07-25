Pitcher Matt Swarmer clears waivers, remains with Chicago Cubs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hand pitcher Matt Swarmer, who has pitched in 11 games with the Chicago Cubs this season, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.

Swarmer, 28, made his major league debut May 30 and was 2-3 with a 5.03 ERA in 11 appearances (five starts). He had a 2.89 ERA over his last six appearances, all in relief, after recording a 5.84 mark in five games as a starter.

Swarmer was designated for assignment on July 16 when left-hander Steven Brault had his contract selected by the Cubs from Iowa.

