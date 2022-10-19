Frankie Montas among 3 added to New York Yankees ALCS roster

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert.

Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee in Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the AL Division Series. He’ll be sidelined for six weeks.

The Yankees also removed Marwin Gonzalez, who first replaced Hicks on Tuesday night, and left-hander Lucas Luetge.

The Yankees remain without infielder DJ LeMahieu, Ron Marinaccio and Andrew Benintendi.

Montas, a trade deadline acquisition, will make his postseason debut for the Yankees. The 29-year-old went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees since coming over from the Oakland Athletics.

Peraza, 22, slashed .306/.404/.429 with a home run and eight runs in 18 games during the regular season.

Weissert, 27, made 12 relief appearances for the Yankees, going 3-0 with a 5.56 ERA.

Tuesday night’s appearance was the only one for Gonzalez in the ALDS. He struck out in his only at-bat. Luetge did not appear in the ALDS.

Hicks exited Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning. An MRI revealed that Hicks’ injury will take six weeks to heal.

“I want to be a part of it and I’m now no longer going to be able to play on the field to help this team win,” Hicks said. “I just gotta watch from the sidelines.”

The Yankees and host Houston Astros open the ALCS on Wednesday night.

