New England Revolution midfielder Maciel is recovering from surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had the procedure Monday in Boston and faces 8-12 months of rehabilitation.

Maciel recorded one assist in 16 matches (seven starts) this season with the Revs, who finish the season on Sunday against the host Chicago Fire.

He appeared in 19 games (15 starts) during his 2021 rookie campaign with New England.

