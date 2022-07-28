Revs loaning forward Jozy Altidore to Puebla of Liga MX

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution are loaning forward Jozy Altidore to Liga MX side Puebla FC.

Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena confirmed the move Thursday, with the loan extending until the winter of 2023.

The deal does not include a purchase option for Puebla, according to reports.

Altidore, 32, signed a three-year deal with New England in February after being bought out by Toronto FC.

The longtime U.S. National Team veteran has one goal in 17 matches (four starts) this season.

Altidore has 75 goals and 24 assists in 185 matches (132 starts) with the New York Red Bulls (2006-07), Toronto (2015-21) and the Revolution.

