Revs D Brandon Bye to miss 9 months after ACL surgery

New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn right ACL and will be out of action into the 2024 season.

Bye, 27, was injured in the Revolution’s Aug. 3 Leagues Cup victory over Atlas of Mexico’s Liga MX.

A first-round draft pick by New England in 2018, Bye has 153 regular season appearances, 139 starts, nine goals and 17 assists. He has made two starts among his four career playoff games.

Bye is expected to be out of action for nine months, with the 2024 MLS season scheduled to start in February. He is under contract with the Revs through 2024.

