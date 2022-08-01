New York Yankees acquire pitcher Scott Effross from Cubs

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are acquiring reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA, one save and 13 holds in 47 games (one start) this season.

Effross has struck out 50 batters and walked 11 in 44 innings.

In exchange, the Cubs will receive minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Wesneski, 24, was a sixth-round pick by New York in 2019. He is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out 83 batters and walking 28 in 89 2/3 innings.

Effross will join a Yankees bullpen that lost right-hander Chad Green to Tommy John surgery in May and right-hander Michael King to a broken elbow in July.

–Field Level Media