Reports: Twins sign OF Joey Gallo to one-year, $11M deal

The Minnesota Twins continue to tinker with their roster, signing outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million contract, multiple outlets reported.

Gallo struggled in 2022, batting only .160 with a 39.8 percent strikeout rate in 126 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He hit 19 home runs — half of his 2021 total — and added 47 RBIs.

If Gallo can regain that home run stroke, he’ll add much-needed power to the Twins lineup. Byron Buxton led the team with 28 home runs, followed by the recently departed Carlos Correa with 22.

Gallo, 29, has hit 177 home runs with 386 RBIs and a .199 average. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner in eight MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers (2015-21), Yankees (2021-22) and Dodgers.

