Reports: Titans WR Treylon Burks expected to miss multiple weeks

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee on Wednesday and could miss 2-6 weeks, according to multiple reports.

Burks caught a deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. Running against the wind and reaching to make the grab, Burks went to the ground in the end zone and did a somersault before getting to his feet. He slammed the ball in frustration before leaving the field on a motorized cart.

The Titans open the regular season Sept. 10 at New Orleans. Tennessee signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to pair with Burks, a first-round pick in 2022.

Last season, Burks had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

