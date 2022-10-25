Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended three freshmen, including cornerback Denver Harris and wideout Chris Marshall, over a locker room incident at South Carolina last week, TexAgs and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The suspensions, which also include offensive lineman PJ Williams, are indefinite, per the reports. Williams has not appeared in a game since the season opener.

Harris and Marshall were also part of a group of four freshmen suspended in September for a violation of team rules. They all missed the Miami game.

Harris has 14 tackles and three passes defensed in five games. He was a 5-star prospect and the 23rd best player in the Class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite.

Marshall has 11 receptions for 108 yards in three games (two starts). He was also a 5-star recruit in Fisher’s stellar 2022 class.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) on Saturday. The Aggies lost to the Gamecocks 30-24 last week, marking their third straight loss.

–Field Level Media