Tennessee’s Josh Heupel gets raise, contract extension

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise to boost his annual salary to $5 million, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Per reports, Heupel’s new deal will extend one year through Jan. 31, 2028.

Heupel’s pay is fully guaranteed through the 2024 season, per the Knoxville News Sentinel. The newspaper reported Heupel would receive more than $15 million if he is fired without cause prior to that.

Heupel’s assistant coaches also received raises and a one-year contract extension, per reports.

Heupel took over a team that finished 3-7 in 2020 and led Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2021. The Volunteers followed that up by winning their first two games this season.

Tennessee, which is ranked 15th in the AP Poll, hosts Akron (1-1) on Saturday night.

–Field Level Media