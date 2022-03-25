Reports: Steve Prohm to return to Murray State as head basketball coach

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Prohm is expected to return to Murray State as its men’s basketball coach, multiple outlets reported.

The deal could be announced as soon as Friday.

Prohm led the Racers to a 104-29 record from 2012-15, which included a 31-2 record and a first-round win over Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament. Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship in each of Prohm’s four seasons.

Prohm, 47, moved on to Iowa State in 2015 and was the Big 12 Coach of the Year twice during his tenure, which ended after the 2020-21 season. The Cyclones and Prohm parted ways after a 2-22 season.

Prohm finished 97-95 with the Cyclones and took them to three NCAA Tournaments. The Cyclones won two games in the tournament in 2015-16 to advance to the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 seed Virginia.

Murray State is seeking a replacement for Matt McMahon, who departed earlier this week to become the head coach at LSU.

McMahon took the Racers to their third NCAA Tournament in his seven-year tenure this season.

–Field Level Media