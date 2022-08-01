Reports: Steelers sign K Chris Boswell to 4-year extension

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to sign kicker Chris Boswell, one of the most accurate placekickers in NFL history, to a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports Monday.

Per numerous outlets, Boswell will receive $20 million in the deal with $12.5 million in guaranteed salary.

With the extension, Boswell will be highest-paid kicker in league history along with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Boswell, 31, is coming off the strongest season of his career — especially with regard to long distance success. In addition to putting up career highs in both field goals made (36) and attempted (40), the seven-year veteran went an astounding 19-for-22 (86.4 percent) from 40 yards or longer.

Boswell converted 11 field goals (in 13 tries) from 40-49 yards in 2021, which tied his previous career best. After making only nine field-goal attempts from 50 yards or deeper in his first six seasons, he went 8-for-9 last season — with a long of 56 yards.

Boswell’s career 88.4 field-goal percentage ranks fourth best in league all-time — with Tucker first at 91.1 percent. Boswell capped his 2021 campaign with a game-winning 36-yard boot in overtime in the Steelers’ season finale, a 16-13 win over Tucker’s Ravens that helped clinch a playoff berth for Pittsburgh.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2015, Boswell has 777 career points with four seasons of 100 or more — with a career-high 142 in 2017, when he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

–Field Level Media