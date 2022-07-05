Senators parting ways with forward Colin White

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purposes of a buyout, multiple outlets reported.

White, 25, had three goals and seven assists in 24 games in 2021-22, the third season of a six-year, $28.5 million deal he signed in 2019.

Because he is under 26, TSN reported that the buyout will save the team $3.875 million of White’s $4.75 million cap hit over the next two seasons. Ottawa will save an additional $5.375 million in cap space in 2024-25.

The Senators will be left with a cap charge of $875,000 in each of the next three seasons, per the reports.

A first-round draft pick (21st overall) by Ottawa in 2015, White has accumulated 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists) in 224 games since making his Senators debut on April 3, 2017.

–Field Level Media