Rickie Fowler, longtime caddie split

Amid the toughest stretch of his career, Rickie Fowler has decided to split with caddie Joe Skovron, multiple reports said Tuesday.

The two had worked together since 2009.

Golf Channel said Ben Schomin, who filled in as a caddie for Bryson DeChambeau last year, will be on the bag for Fowler this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.

Fowler, 33, has five PGA Tour career victories but none since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019. He didn’t comment Tuesday about the switch in caddies.

Fowler’s best result of the season came last October, when he finished tied for third at The CJ Cup at Summit. He had the 54-round lead but shot a 71 and was surpassed by winner Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

Still, it was his best tour result since he finished second at The Honda Classic in 2019.

Fowler now is ranked No. 167 in the world and barely qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin this week. He captured the 125th — and final — spot in the field.

His highest-ever world ranking was No. 4 in early 2016.

