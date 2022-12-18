Reports: Red Sox signing INF/DH Justin Turner to 2-year deal

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which is reportedly worth about $22 million, has not been confirmed by the club.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a $16 million club option for Turner for the 2023 season but declined it and paid him a $2 million buyout.

With Rafael Devers entrenched at third base, Turner, 38, will likely serve as the Red Sox’s designated hitter and replace J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers earlier this week.

A two-time All-Star, Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs in 128 games in 2022. Over nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner hit .296 with 156 homers and 574 RBIs and was an integral part of their 2020 World Series championship. He hit .320 in the Fall Classic that year.

Turner has batted .289 with 164 homers and 663 RBIs in 14 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), New York Mets (2010-13) and Dodgers (2014-22).

