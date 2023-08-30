Reports: Rams signing K Brett Maher

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal with Brett Maher after not keeping a kicker on their first 53-man roster, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The Broncos signed Maher in July but cut him Tuesday after acquiring Wil Lutz from New Orleans.

Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season, but it was the four missed extra points in the wild-card win over Tampa Bay that sealed his fate in Dallas.

The Rams cut rookie K Tanner Brown on Tuesday, cutting down to 53 without a kicker on the roster.

–Field Level Media