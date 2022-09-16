QB Max Johnson to start for Texas A&M

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Texas A&M will start Max Johnson at quarterback on Saturday when it hosts No. 13 Miami, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, replaces Haynes King, who started the first two games for the Aggies (1-1). On the season, King is 33-of-51 passing for 461 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

But in a shocking 17-14 loss last Saturday to Appalachian State, King was 13-of-20 passing for just 97 yards.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, transferred from LSU following the 2021 season. In 18 games over two seasons, he threw for 3,884 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added three rushing touchdowns.

He saw limited action in the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston State, passing for 23 yards (3 of 4) and running for 11.

Coach Jimbo Fisher knows what he is getting in Johnson, who was LSU’s quarterback last Nov. 27 when the Tigers beat the Aggies, 27-24. He threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

–Field Level Media