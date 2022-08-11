QB Malik Willis starting preseason opener vs. Ravens

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie Malik Willis will be the starting quarterback when the Tennessee Titans open the preseason against the host Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, is competing with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

Willis, 23, is viewed as the team’s quarterback of the future.

Willis had a solid 2021 season at Liberty as he passed for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 scores. It was his second season as the starter for the Flames after transferring from Auburn.

Woodside, 27, was 1-for-3 passing for 7 yards in 2020 for the Titans. Those are the only NFL passes he has thrown since signing for a second stint with Tennessee in 2019.

–Field Level Media