Reports: QB A.J. McCarron working out for Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron worked out for his former team Saturday, multiple outlets reported.

McCarron, 33, was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2014 and as with the Bengals through 2017.

The Bengals could add him as further insurance with Joe Burrow dealing with a calf injury leading into Monday night’s home date with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday after losing Will Grier off the practice squad to the New England Patriots.

Backup Jake Browning could make his first NFL start Monday if Burrow can’t go.

McCarron last played in an NFL game with the Houston Texans in 2020. Playing for the St. Louis BattleHawks, the former Alabama star led the XFL with 24 touchdown passes during the 2023 season.

McCarron is 2-2 as a starter in the NFL, throwing for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 appearances with the Bengals (2015-17), then-Oakland Raiders (2018) and Texans (2019-20).

–Field Level Media