Phillies sign veteran pitcher Craig Kimbrel

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel, The Athletic and ESPN reported Friday.

Kimbrel’s deal will be worth $10 million for one season, according to ESPN.

The 34-year-old reliever will head to his seventh major league club.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, is MLB’s active career leader in saves with 394.

He appeared in 63 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first and only season with the club. He finished the year 6-7 with 22 saves and a 3.75 ERA while striking out 72 batters in 60 innings.

Across 13 MLB seasons, Kimbrel has a career 2.31 ERA and a 41-36 record. He led the majors in saves four straight seasons (2011-14) while with the Atlanta Braves.

He’s also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, winning a World Series with Boston in 2018.

