Published December 3, 2022

Reports: Orioles agree to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson

Sportsnaut
Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a deal with free agent right-hander Kyle Gibson, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The contract is pending the results of a physical for the 35-year-old veteran.

Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He made two appearances in the postseason for the World Series runners-up, allowing no runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

An All-Star in 2021, Gibson is 89-91 with a 4.52 ERA in 267 games (261 starts) with the Minnesota Twins (2013-19), Texas Rangers (2020-21) and Phillies (2021-22).

Gibson becomes the second departure in as many days from the National League champion Phillies’ pitching staff. Right-hander Zach Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

–Field Level Media

