Reports: Orioles agree to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a deal with free agent right-hander Kyle Gibson, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The contract is pending the results of a physical for the 35-year-old veteran.

Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He made two appearances in the postseason for the World Series runners-up, allowing no runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

An All-Star in 2021, Gibson is 89-91 with a 4.52 ERA in 267 games (261 starts) with the Minnesota Twins (2013-19), Texas Rangers (2020-21) and Phillies (2021-22).

Gibson becomes the second departure in as many days from the National League champion Phillies’ pitching staff. Right-hander Zach Eflin signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

