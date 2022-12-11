Reports: Mets agree to 5-year deal with Kodai Senga

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have come to terms on a five-year deal worth $75 million with Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, multiple outlets reported late Saturday night.

The deal is pending a physical.

Senga was a free agent, meaning there’s no additional posting fee the Mets have to dole out.

Senga is a three-time Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) All-Star and five-time Japan Series champion.

Senga, 29, is 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 seasons in the NPB. He went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA this past season with the SoftBank Hawks.

–Field Level Media