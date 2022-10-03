Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas set for wrist surgery

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas is scheduled to have surgery on his right wrist Wednesday, multiple outlets reported, but he wants to take the field again before the end of the regular season.

The Marlins have three home games remaining, beginning Monday, with the Atlanta Braves, who need one win or one loss by the New York Mets to win the National League East.

Rojas, 33, has been dealing with a wrist injury since July 21, and while his offense has taken a downturn as a result, he remains in the midst of a Gold Glove-caliber season.

Rojas is batting .237 with a .606 OPS to go along with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 139 games this season. Since the start of August, he is batting .219 with a .521 OPS and no home runs in 48 games.

“I accept at this point that I’m a defensive shortstop that’s going to do whatever to contribute for the team offensively and just keep my approach and be OK with that,” Rojas said, according to the Miami Herald. “The things I do on defense, other shortstops can’t do.”

He did drive in the go-ahead run in the Marlins’ 4-3 victory in 12 innings Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rojas was in Miami’s starting lineup Monday and scheduled to bat eighth against the Braves.

Rojas is expected to be healthy well in advance of spring training.

In nine seasons, one with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the past eight in Miami, Rojas is a .261 career hitter with a .672 OPS, 39 home runs with 269 RBIs in 954 games. He has never won a Gold Glove Award.

