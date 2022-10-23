Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The 47-year-old Espada has interviewed for the Miami and Chicago White Sox openings, according to reports. He is in his fifth season on the Houston staff and has also held coaching positions for the Marlins (2010-13) and Yankees (2015-17).

Quatraro, the Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach, is in the mix for three openings — the Marlins, the White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. The 48-year-old has reportedly interviewed with all three teams.

Quatraro has been on the Tampa Bay staff since 2018. He was on the Cleveland coaching staff from 2014-17.

Schumaker interviewed for the Miami post, multiple reports said. The 42-year-old served as the St. Louis Cardinals’ bench coach this past season and also was on the staff of the San Diego Padres from 2018-21.

The Marlins fired Don Mattingly after a 69-93 record in 2022. Mattingly served as manager for seven seasons.

–Field Level Media