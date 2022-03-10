Reports: Lions set to release OLB Trey Flowers

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are cutting bait with their big free-agent acquisition pass rusher Trey Flowers, the Detroit Free Press and NFL Network reported Thursday.

The team informed Flowers he will be released on the first day of the league year next week, per the Press.

The Lions will save $10.4 million against the salary cap but also incur a dead cap hit of $12.85 million. The $90 million deal Flowers signed with the team in March 2019 made it impossible to trade the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Flowers, 28, has been beset by injuries the past two seasons, appearing in just 14 games (12 starts) for the Lions. He has finished the past two seasons on injured reserve. He racked up seven sacks in 15 starts in 2019.

Flowers had 21 sacks in his last three seasons in New England. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

