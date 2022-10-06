Landon Collins signs with Giants, heads to London for game

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Landon Collins is re-signing with the New York Giants, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

He worked out for the team on Monday and is set to fly to London to join the Giants, who play the Green Bay Packers there on Sunday, Collins told CBS Sports.

The team has yet to confirm the move.

The Giants have been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and Collins might be a turnkey fill-in as a hybrid safety and linebacker, which became a need when strong safety Julian Love (concussion) left Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Love didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Drafted 33rd overall out of Alabama by the Giants in 2015, Collins was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in New York.

Collins, 28, joined Washington at the end of his rookie contract in 2018 via free agency with a six-year, $84 million contract. He was released in final roster cuts by the Commanders in September.

In three seasons with the Commanders, Collins battled injuries and played in 35 total games. He hasn’t played a full season since 2016.

Collins has 676 career tackles with 11 interceptions, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 94 games (all starts).

