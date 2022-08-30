Reports: Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva on Oct. 29

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul is slated to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October at a venue to be determined, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

NoSmokeBoxing reports the fight will happen on Oct. 29.

Silva, widely considered the greatest MMA fighter ever, is 47 years old. Paul is 25.

Paul’s last two scheduled fights both fell apart. His fight with Tommy Fury dissipated when Fury wasn’t able to enter the United States. Paul then scheduled a bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. for Madison Square Garden, but Rahman withdrew over the weight at which the bout would be fought.

Paul (5-0) has beaten MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley previously but hasn’t fought since December.

Silva put together an MMA record of 34-11 and is 3-1 in boxing matches. He defeated Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Earlier this week, Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions tweeted a tease to an announcement coming next week.

