Reports: Hurricanes acquire Brent Burns from Sharks

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Per reports, the Hurricanes also received Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for fellow center Steven Lorentz, goaltending prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick.

The Sharks are retaining 33 percent of Burns’ $8 million cap hit in the trade, TSN reported.

Burns, 37, has three seasons remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed in November 2016.

He recorded 54 points (10 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games last season.

A 2016-17 Norris Trophy recipient as the NHL’s top defenseman, Burns has totaled 777 points (227 goals, 550 assists) in 1,251 career games with the Minnesota Wild and Sharks.

Pederson, 24, had two assists in 29 games last season with the Sharks.

Lorentz, 26, totaled 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 67 games in 2021-22 with the Hurricanes.

Makiniemi, 23, posted an 11-2-1 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 14 games last season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

–Field Level Media