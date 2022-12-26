Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday.

An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection’s status for the playoffs remains to be determined.

Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Including 15 starts this season, he has started 127 games since Philadelphia drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Eagles (13-2), who can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed with one more win, finish the regular season with home games against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday and the New York Giants on Jan. 8.

