Reports: Dolphins ink OT Terron Armstead to five-year deal

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million contract to join the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The deal can reach as much as $87.5 million after incentives, the reports said, and $43.37 million is guaranteed.

The 6-foot-5 Armstead spent his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. By the end of the decade, he’d team with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to form one of the NFL’s best duo of tackles. Armstead was named to the Pro Bowl three straight seasons, from 2018 through 2020.

Armstead, 30, was impacted by injuries in each of his nine years with the Saints. He never played a full season, and a knee injury in 2021 limited him to eight games.

In 145 possible games with the Saints, he played in 97 (93 starts).

He told SiriusXM NFL Radio recently that he understood the Saints’ salary cap constraints but was keeping the possibility open of staying with the Saints.

Instead, he will join a Dolphins team that plans to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Miami made several other additions on offense this offseason, including running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and left guard Connor Williams.

Miami allowed 2.4 sacks per-game last season, which was tied for eighth-most in the league.

–Field Level Media