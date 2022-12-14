Dodgers, pitcher Noah Syndergaard agree to 1-year deal

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN and MLB.com reported Wednesday night.

According to the report by MLB.com, the deal is worth $13 million with other outlets reporting the contract could reward him with up to $1.5 million in possible incentives.

Syndergaard, 30, began last season with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline. No longer throwing upwards of 100 mph, he made 25 appearances (24 starts) between both clubs, going 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA in 134 2/3 innings.

He went 5-2 in 10 outings (nine starts) down the stretch as the Phillies made the postseason, then gave up three runs in 8 1/3 innings over four playoff appearances (two brief starts) in the team’s run to the World Series.

Prior to joining the Angels, Syndergaard spent his first six major league seasons with the New York Mets but missed the COVID-shortened 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. He was a one-time All-Star with New York in 2016 and finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting back in 2015.

In 146 career appearances (144 starts), Syndergaard boasts a 57-41 record with a 3.42 ERA. He has notched 872 strikeouts in 852 2/3 innings, allowing only 2.1 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles’ current starting rotation candidates feature Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Michael Grove and Walker Buehler.

