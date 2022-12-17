Reports: Dodgers, OF J.D. Martinez agree to 1-year deal

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outfielder J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Saturday night.

ESPN and MLB Network reported the deal to be worth $10 million.

Martinez, 35, hit .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs last season in 139 games for the Red Sox. He spent five seasons in Boston, being named an All-Star in four of them while also helping them win the 2018 World Series. Martinez’s 16 homers marked his fewest in a 162-game season since 2013, when he hit seven with the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox used Martinez purely as a designated hitter last season after he started 35 games in the outfield back in 2021.

In addition to Boston and Houston, Martinez also spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. In 1,409 career games across 12 major league seasons, Martinez holds a .288 batting average with 282 homers and 899 RBIs to go along with 1,522 hits. Overall, he’s a five-time All-Star.

Martinez joins former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts in Los Angeles.

