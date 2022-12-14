Reports: Dodgers acquire RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Rays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for a minor league pitcher, multiple outlets reported.

Left-hander Jeff Belge is going to the Rays, per the reports.

The Rays designated Feyereisen for assignment on Tuesday to make room on their roster for Zach Eflin, who the team signed in free agency.

Feyereisen, 29, will miss at least the first half of the 2023 season after undergoing a procedure to clean up his rotator cuff and labrum. He last pitched on June 4.

Feyereisen went 4-0 without allowing an earned run in 22 appearances (two starts) for the Rays in 2022. He is 8-4 lifetime with a 2.31 ERA in 83 career games (two starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2020-21) and Rays.

Belge, 25, went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA in High-A for the Great Lakes Loons.

