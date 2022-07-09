D.C. United eyeing Wayne Rooney as next coach

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United have talked to Wayne Rooney and his representatives about becoming the team’s next head coach, multiple outlets reported.

The 36-year-old retired forward played for D.C. United from 2018-19, posting 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 games.

He returned to his native England as a player-manager with Championship side Derby County in 2020. He resigned last month after the financially strapped club was relegated to England’s third-tier League One.

Per an ESPN report, the former Manchester United and England captain is “open” to the possibility of returning to Washington, D.C., but is currently enjoying time with his family before deciding on his next career move.

D.C. United parted ways with head coach Hernan Losada in April, with longtime assistant Chad Ashton taking over as the interim coach.

After Friday night’s 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union, D.C. United (5-10-2, 17 points) are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

