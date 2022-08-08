Chicago Cubs claim designated hitter/outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs claimed designated hitter/outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Guardians designated the struggling slugger — their Opening Day cleanup hitter — for assignment on Saturday.

Reyes, 27, is batting .213 with nine homers, 28 RBIs and a .603 OPS in 70 games this season.

He is a career .253 hitter with 101 home runs and 259 RBIs in 481 games with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Indians/Guardians (2019-22).

–Field Level Media