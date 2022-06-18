Reports: Crew near deal for Watford’s Cucho Hernandez

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Columbus Crew are finalizing a deal to bring in Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez on a Designated Player contract, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The 23-year old currently plays with Watford FC, which competed in the English Premier League in 2022. Hernandez tallied five goals and two assists as one of the team’s top strikers (11 starts).

Prior to that, he led Huesca, a team in Spain’s second division, with 17 goals during the 2017-18 campaign on loan. That led to stints in Spain’s top division La Liga with Mallorca (2019-20) and Getafe (2020-21).

With 33 career professional goals, Hernandez brings a scoring background to a team in need of goals.

The Crew (4-5-4, 16 points) have exceeded two goals scored just three times in 2022, and only once since March 12.

–Field Level Media