Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes signed unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba to a one-year contract, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

PHNX Sports reported the deal was worth $3.9 million.

Dumba, 29, had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and a career-high 116 blocks in 79 games last season with the Minnesota Wild.

He has totaled 236 points (79 goals, 157 assists) in 598 career games since being selected by the Wild with the seventh overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media