Cowboys sign first-rounder Tyler Smith to $13.38M deal

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith signed a four-year $13.38 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The deal for the offensive lineman is fully guaranteed and contains a fifth-year team option, per the reports.

Smith took part in the team’s minicamp on Friday and played at left guard.

The Cowboys took Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft. And while some observers thought that slot was too high for the Tulsa product, Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones disagreed.

“I just think his upside is tremendous,” Jones said on the PFT PM Podcast after the draft. “He played at a smaller school there at Tulsa. He only played in 18 games at Tulsa. But we just feel like his skill set really lends to him having an opportunity to be a top, top left tackle at some point.”

